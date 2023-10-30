It’s a lonely time to be a Jew in America

Supporters of Palestine hold a rally Oct. 26 in New York as the fighting continued in Gaza. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)near the Tulane University campus, one demonstrator, in the bed of a pickup truck, tried to light an Israeli flag on fire. When aMuch of it can be seen in videos online, but I got an intimate account from my nephew at Tulane, whose brothers from his Jewish fraternity were caught up in the violence.

Jacobs says they are. He pointed me to a statement condemning the Hamas attack from some of URJ’s partners in social justice — Al Sharpton’s, an influential progressive activist. Barber wrote that “there is no moral justification for killing, kidnapping and torturing innocent civilians, women, children and tourists. On this point there can be no moral equivalency. We must say a clear and unified: ‘No.

But Jews wish we heard more of this from our friends. Jacobs said non-Jewish progressive leaders have called him with support. He’s grateful but asks them: “Can you say that loudly? Out in the public sphere somewhere?”Jews as a group are among the most progressive in the United States. The orthodox and the right-wing zealots (which the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — has become)and the left’s many campaigns for justice. headtopics.com

Progressive Jews, in their ambivalence, have been quiet the past few weeks. But this is no time to cede the debate to those on the far left who glorify murderers and those on the right who reflexively defend even Israel’s most egregious policies, such as empoweringmorally empty attempts to draw an equivalence between the premeditated murders committed by Hamas terrorists and the military action of Israel as it tries to incapacitate the terrorists. There aren’t very fine people on both sides.

It’s well past time for the long-suffering Palestinians to have their own state. But what we are hearing from the far left — in rallies, online and on campuses — is something else entirely. They are attacking the Jewish state’s very existence. They are celebrating the mass murder of Jewish people. And they have, predictably, set off an orgy of violence and harassment directed at American Jews. headtopics.com

