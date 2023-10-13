'It's a horror movie every night': Gaza resident shares 'terror' of war

“There is no place safe in all of Gaza,” says Yousef Hammash, Gaza resident and advocacy officer for the Norwegian Refugee Council. “It’s a horror movie every night we are living. And every night we are praying to see the daylight again.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, U.S. says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel’s defense minister removes ‘every restriction’ as IDF prepares ground assault in GazaIsrael Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has told soldiers near the Gaza Strip that Israel has “removed every restriction' as its war with Hamas escalates.

Death and heartbreak at every turn in kibbutz near Gaza that was ambushed by HamasChantal Da Silva is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in London.