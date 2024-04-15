Issue with H&R Block desktop software resolved

“We are happy to report the issue that was affecting a small number of our downloadable desktop software users has been resolved,” H&R Block

H&R Block acknowledged at 11:14 a.m. ET Monday an issue affecting desktop software users from submitting e-returns. It encouraged those affected to mail their tax returns or try again later that day. Many commenters on the post reported seeing repeated filing charges come through on their credit cards each time they attempted to resubmit their taxes. The company assured them they were temporary holds that would resolve on their own.

All U.S. states but two require residents to file taxes by April 15. Maine and Massachusetts allow residents until April 17 due to holidays. Those who neglect to file their tax returns by the IRS deadline could be subject to a penalty and compounding interest on their returns. The IRS allows filers to submit form 4868 which will move their deadline to file, but not pay, their taxes to October 15.of an elevated customer service experience after it received $80 billion through the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. Average call wait times have plummeted down from 28 minutes in 2022 to just three minutes in 2024.

