Israelis gather in Chicago to call for release Hamas hostages

'We see the power of the United States of America. We've seen them push for the release of Judith and Natalie. We want the whole world to stand with us and to help free the hostages.'So far, a handful of hostages have been released by Hamas – including Judith and Natalie Raanan from the North Shore Chicago suburbs. They were taken hostage on Oct. 7 while visiting Israel.Their cousins, Or and Dafna Sella, were at the rally Wednesday evening.

United States Headlines Read more: CBSCHICAGO »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Says It Struck Jabalia Refugee Camp, Killing Hamas CommanderThe latest news on the escalating conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Miss Israel condemns Hamas regime in viral Instagram video: ‘Hamas is ISIS’A Miss Israel winner wore her military uniform and implored people around the world to note parallels between genocidal ISIS terrorists and the Hamas regime in Gaza.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

AXIOS: Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp kills dozensThe Israeli military said the strike killed a senior Hamas commander — a claim Hamas denied.

Source: axios | Read more ⮕

NBCCHICAGO: Natalie Raanan returns home to Chicago after being taken hostage by Hamas in IsraelThe Evanston woman, who along with her mother was held hostage by Hamas for several weeks, is back in the Chicago area after being freed earlier this month,…

Source: nbcchicago | Read more ⮕

ALLSIDESNOW: FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Israelis Arrested for Supporting Palestinians?Violence between Israel and Hamas has led to protests across the U.S., with some cases of demonstrators supporting each side clashing head-to-hea...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more ⮕

NEWSMAX: Israelis Push Netanyahu to Prioritize HostagesProtests in Israel are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make the rescue of hostages taken by Hamas in the attack on Oct. 7 the military's main priority, NBC News reports.The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a volunteer group that was formed to help...

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕