Israeli woman recounts defending family against Hamas terrorists trying to break into ‘safe room’

An Israeli woman detailed the moments when Hamas terrorists launched their attack against Israel, requiring the woman and her husband to defend their home and children before Israeli soldiers arrived to escort them to safety.

' IRAN-LINKED TERRORISTS, GUERRILLAS SURROUND ISRAEL: HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THEM Ravav said her husband soon returned and said that he 'killed a terrorist' who was trying to get into the home. The couple then heard 'a big blast,' she said. 'They threw a grenade at the safe room’s door and then they started shooting at it, as well as at the window,' Ravav said.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Hamas fighters storm Israeli towns in surprise attack; Israel responds with deadly strikes on GazaHamas militants have fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday.

Hamas fighters storm Israeli towns in surprise attack; Israel responds with deadly strikes on GazaHamas militants have fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday. Israel says it’s now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.” Israel says at least 250 people have been killed and 1,500 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in years. The military confirmed that a number of Israeli soldiers and civilians had been

Hamas fighters storm Israeli towns in surprise attack; Israel responds with deadly strikes on GazaHamas militants have fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday.