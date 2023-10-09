Israeli Woman Finds Out About Grandma's Death From Hamas Video on Facebook

An Israeli woman reportedly learned that her grandmother was killed by Hamas militants after seeing a video on Facebook as fighting continues in Gaza.'This young woman's grandmother was murdered by Hamas terrorists. She found out from Facebook after Hamas posted a video of the execution,' the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Facebook.

While there was little information shared about the Israeli woman's grandmother reportedly killed by Hamas, there have been similar reports of people being taken hostage.Several videos and images were posted on social media showing hostages being taken at the Tribe of Nova music festival in southern Israel near Gaza over the weekend.

