Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants

On the road approaching this rural village, the bodies of militants lie scattered between the shells of burned-out cars. Walls and doors of what used to be neatly kept stucco homes are blasted wide open. As bags holding the bodies of slain residents await identification, the smell of death hangs thick in the hot afternoon air.

Throughout the town, walls and torched cars are riddled with bullet holes, tracing a path of violence that continues inside to bedrooms with mattresses spattered in blood, safe rooms that could not withstand the attack, even bathrooms.

Read more:

sdut »

15 Palestinian families 'massacred' in Israeli strikes on Gaza homesPalestinian health ministry says more than 430 Palestinians have been killed and at least 2,300 others injured in relentless bombardment by Israeli.

Israeli defense minister orders 'complete siege' on Gaza Strip with no electricity, food or fuelIsraeli defense minister orders 'complete siege' on Gaza Strip with no electricity, food or fuel

Israeli defense minister orders ‘complete siege' on Gaza Strip with no electricity, food or fuelMore than 48 hours after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, Israeli forces were still battling with militants holed up in several…

Palestinians in Gaza share their stories as Israeli bombing intensifiesThe thuds of exploding bombs and shaking of the ground is something residents of Gaza haven’t experienced before.

Graphic video shows chaos at Gaza refugee camp after Israeli airstrikeIsraeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Shati and Jabalia refugee camps on Monday, killing a 'large number' of people, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. Video obtained by CNN shows the aftermath of the strike on the Al-Shati camp.

Israel war: Israeli-designated terror group Samidoun to host NYC rally supporting GazaGabe Kaminsky is an investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. You can follow him on X: gekaminsky.