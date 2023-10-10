Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents and militants

Israeli soldiers lcarry a body of a person killed in Hamas attack in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Erik Marmor)– On the road approaching this rural village, the bodies of militants lie scattered between the shells of burned-out cars.

“You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms and how the terrorists killed,” Maj. Gen. Itay Veruz, a 39-year veteran of the Israeli army who led forces that reclaimed the village from militants, said Tuesday as he stood amid the wreckage. “It’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre.

Kfar Aza, surrounded by farms and just a few minutes down a country road from the heavily fortified fence Israel erected around Gaza, is one of more than 20 towns and villages attacked by Palestinian fighters early Saturday. Before the attack, the kibbutz, whose name means “Gaza village” in English, was a modestly prosperous place with a school, a synagogue and a population of more than 700. headtopics.com

Outside, unexploded hand grenades were scattered on the ground. A few minutes away, a Hamas flag lay crumpled in the dirt near a paraglider, used by militants to attack by air. An AP reporter saw the bodies of about 20 militants, many of them badly bloated and disfigured. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers, in helmets and body armor, patrolled the town Tuesday, as the sounds of explosions and gunfire echoed in the distance.

