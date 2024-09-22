Israeli Troops Shut Down Al Jazeera Office in Ramallah

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the region due to the Israel -Hamas war and Israel 's conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down amid a widening campaign by Israel targeting the Qatar-funded broadcaster as it covers the

“There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days,” an Israeli soldier told Al Jazeera’s local bureau chief, Walid al-Omari, in the live footage. “I ask you to take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment.” While including on-the-ground reporting of the war’s casualties, Al Jazeera's Arabic arm often publishes verbatim video statements from Hamas and other regional militant groups.

Al Jazeera Israel West Bank Raid Shutdown

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Forces Storm Al Jazeera Bureau in Ramallah, Order 45-Day ClosureIsraeli forces stormed the Al Jazeera bureau in Ramallah, West Bank, on Sunday morning, handing over a military order to close it for 45 days. Live footage aired by the Qatar-based channel showed troops entering the office and delivering the closure notice to staff before the broadcast was interrupted. The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned the move as a violation against journalistic work.

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Israeli forces raid, shut down Al Jazeera's Ramallah bureau in the West BankIsraeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in RamallahIsraeli forces raided the West Bank offices of Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera, shutting it down and detaining several employees.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West BankIsraeli forces raided and shut down the Al Jazeera news agency's office in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials. The raid, which took place on Wednesday morning, saw Israeli soldiers enter the bureau and confiscate equipment before sealing it off.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in RamallahIsraeli forces raided and shut down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah, West Bank, seizing equipment and arresting staff. The move was condemned as a violation of press freedom.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israel Raids And Shuts Down Al Jazeera’s Bureau In RamallahIsraeli forces raided and closed Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah, the West Bank. This action has drawn international condemnation.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »