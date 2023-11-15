Israeli troops raid Gaza's biggest hospital in search of Hamas terrorists

Israeli troops raided Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday, searching through rooms for Hamas terrorists. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become a major target after the Pentagon revealed Hamas fighters were using the hospital as their operation headquarters, using tunnels beneath.

Details from the raid remained sketchy, but officials from Israel and Gaza presented different accounts of what was happening at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City: The Israeli army released video showing soldiers carrying boxes labeled as "baby food" and "medical supplies," while health officials talked of terrified staff and patients as troops moved through the buildings. LiveNOW's Andrew Craft and former Marine Corps intelligence officer Hal Kempfer break down the IDF's targeted operation against Hamas at Gaza's largest hospital

United States Headlines Read more: FOX10PHOENİX »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza 's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza . The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza .

Source: trtworld | Read more »

FOX26HOUSTON: Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel-Hamas conflict Gaza 's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the hospital is used by Hamas for military purposes, but Gaza health officials and Hamas deny this. Israel has moved in on Shifa, but Palestinians say it is too dangerous to evacuate the most vulnerable patients. Meanwhile, the hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Standoff at Gaza's Shifa Hospital amid Israeli airstrikes Gaza ’s Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel’s war against Hamas. Israeli defense forces have warned that the use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have allowed some fuel shipments into Gaza for humanitarian operations.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

FOX43: Israeli Soldiers Raid Shifa Hospital in Gaza CityIsraeli soldiers search for traces of Hamas inside and beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, raising concerns about the safety of civilians.

Source: fox43 | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Israeli Forces Raid Shifa Hospital in GazaIsraeli forces conducted a raid on Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza , targeting Hamas militants. The operation included medical teams and Arabic speakers to assist civilians caught in the crossfire. Israeli leaders call for Hamas to surrender peacefully.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

REUTERS: Israeli Troops Enter Gaza's Biggest Hospital in Pursuit of Hamas MilitantsIsraeli troops entered Gaza 's biggest hospital on Wednesday and searched its rooms and basement, witnesses said, in pursuit of Palestinian Hamas militants. Israel said its troops had uncovered unspecified weapons and 'terror infrastructure' inside the hospital compound after killing militants in a clash outside.

Source: Reuters | Read more »