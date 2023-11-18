Israeli troops launch operation in Gaza hospital, causing communication blackout

Israeli troops launched a “targeted” operation inside Gaza’s largest hospital overnight. Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip for lack of fuel, bringing a potentially long-term blackout of communications. Israel claimed to have found a tunnel entrance and weapons inside the hospital compound, but Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations. The military also found the body of a hostage and weapons in a nearby building.





Israel-Gaza war live updates: Internet outage in Gaza amid heavy Israeli bombardment
It is the first time in this war that medical workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross have entered the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli video shows troops entering Gaza as war expands; Gaza hospitals face evacuation orders
As Israeli forces push into Gaza as part of what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a 'second stage' in the war between Israel and Hamas, residents in Gaza are scrambling to find safety.

Gaza loses telecom contact, Israeli military surrounds Gaza City
Israeli media reported that troops are expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours. Strong explosions were seen in northern Gaza after nightfall.

IDF surrounds Gaza City, divides Gaza Strip into two, Israeli military says
Gaza came under the third total communications outage since the start of the war, while Israel's military announced late Sunday that it had encircled Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two.

Gaza loses telecom contact as Israeli military says it has surrounded Gaza City
Airstrikes on refugee camps kill dozens of Palestinians; media report Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Communications cut in Gaza while Israeli military strikes enclave
Israel bombarded Gaza overnight in what it said was a "significant attack," as the enclave was plunged into a near total communications blackout for a third time.

