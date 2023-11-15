Israeli Troops Enter Gaza's Biggest Hospital in Pursuit of Hamas Militants

Israeli troops entered Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday and searched its rooms and basement, witnesses said, in pursuit of Palestinian Hamas militants. Israel said its troops had uncovered unspecified weapons and 'terror infrastructure' inside the hospital compound after killing militants in a clash outside.

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MERCNEWS: Israeli troops storm Gaza's largest hospital in search of HamasIsraeli troops on Wednesday stormed into Gaza ’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility, causing fear and panic among staff and patients.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

POLİTİCO: Israeli Military Enters Gaza's Largest Hospital in Operation Against HamasThe Israeli military conducts a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital, which has been the site of a standoff with the militant group. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility.

Source: politico | Read more »

WFAA: Israeli Military Raids Gaza Hospital in Operation Against HamasThe Israeli military raided Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a 'precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group.

Source: wfaa | Read more »

NJDOTCOM: Israeli military enters Gaza hospital in operation against HamasThe Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants use the facility to conceal military operations.

Source: njdotcom | Read more »

CNBC: Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza following Hamas terror attackThe Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continue after a terror attack by Hamas. The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. The Israel Defense Forces target areas based on Hamas positions and warn civilians to leave ahead of bombings.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

KPRC2: Israeli military enters Gaza hospital in targeted operation against HamasThe Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants use the facility to conceal military operations.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »