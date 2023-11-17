Israeli Town Near Gaza Border Remains Empty After Hamas Attack

The nights are the hardest part, says Hila Fenlon. That’s when the horror of October 7 returns. The 46-year-old farmer, mother, and stepmother guided reporters on the first media visit to this community, where Hamas murdered 20 people in the attack. The town, whose official population on October 6 was 892 people, sits empty, like the other evacuated communities of the “Gaza envelope.

” It is on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip — the closest town in Israel to Gaza — and in the direct line of rocket fire. Indeed, halfway through our visit, a siren blares “Red Alert,” warning of incoming Hamas rockets and sending dozens of reporters clattering to the ground. We cover our heads with our hands and wait for the booms of the Iron Dome missile defense overhead





