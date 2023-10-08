Israeli tourists killed by Egyptian cop who 'lost control' at ancient Roman site

DSA to hold Pro-Palestine Rally after Hamas kills 700 Israelis, kidnaps defenseless women and elderly, Hochul slams 'abhorrent' eventTwo Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were murdered by a Egyptian police officer at a popular archeological site in Alexandria on Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported.

The trio was gunned down while visiting the ancient Roman site Pompey’s Pillar, located in the heart of the coastal city.Onlookers cried out for help as bodies from the tour group lay about them. Two of the dead were Israeli.Footage from the scene showed bodies slumped about the ancient site, as investigators moved among them and onlookers cried out in distress.

The shooting came just a day after Hamas militants descended on Israel in a sneak attack that’s resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israelis and scores more being taken hostage by the Palestinian terror group. Thousands more people in Israel have been wounded. headtopics.com

Israel has since declared war on Hamas and vowed “mighty vengeance” against the group, resulting in the death of more than 370 Palestinians and 2,000 wounded in Gaza so far, according to Gaza officials.The shooting took place at Alexandria’s ancient Roman site, Pompey’s Pillar, which dates back to around 300 AD.

Since then, the nation has been instrumental in mediating relations between Israel, Palestinians and Arab nations. Pro-Palestinian sentiments among Egyptian citizenry have long led to tensions with visiting Israelis. headtopics.com

