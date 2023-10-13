Israeli team begins NBA tour trying to bring hope with war at home

NEW YORK -- Thursday night, Yehu Orland was standing on the sidelines at Barclays Center, fulfilling his duties as head coach of Maccabi Ra'Anana's basketball team as it took on the

"I lost one of my best friends," Orland said."For me, it's a personal tragedy. But, for our country, it's everybody's tragedy." When the team arrived in the United States last Wednesday, it couldn't have imagined what began taking place Saturday night, when Hamas launched its terror attack on Israel. More than a thousand Israelis have died, while dozens more have been taken hostage by Hamas inside Gaza.

According to the team's lead sponsor, Jeffrey Rosen, the team met as a group in the wake of the attacks and discussed what they should do, and whether the three-game tour should continue. "I think the shock of the war impacted everyone in unpredictable ways," Rosen said."I think everyone had personal challenges almost immediately. And yet we caucused as a group, as management and with the players, and I think we reached a conclusion pretty quickly that we felt it was in the best interest to continue the trip. headtopics.com

"I think depression and sadness, that's the feeling in Israel right now," Orland said."But there are children, there are babies, there are young people in Israel, and they need hope. So for me, I'm going with my head up, to create hope for those children, for those teenagers, for those young people, that need hope.

Orland, in particular, said he wanted to honor Ginsburg's memory, who had served in the army for 23 years before retiring a month ago - only to re-enlist once the war began.

