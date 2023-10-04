Israeli suspects to plead to charges of raping of a British woman after defense lawyers get material

Five Israelis accused of gang raping a British woman in a Cyprus hotel room won’t plead to charges including rape, sexual assault and abduction until prosecutors hand over key material including DNA tests, fingerprints and eyewitness testimony, a lawyer said Thursday.

Many relatives of the suspects, including parents and uncles, were present in the courtroom. A police investigator said last month that the 20-year-old British woman picked the five Israelis — three aged 19 and two aged 20 — out of a lineup as having raped her during a hotel pool party in the coastal resort town of Ayia Napa.

Israeli Police Arrest Suspects for Spitting near Christian Pilgrims and Churches in JerusalemIsraeli police said Wednesday they arrested several people suspected of spitting in the direction of Christian pilgrims and churches in Jerusalem this week as religious tensions flared anew in the contested capital that the three Abrahamic faiths consider holy. As Jews...

2 Palestinians killed in gunfight with Israeli troops in West Bank raidTwo Palestinian men were killed by Israeli gunfire during an army raid in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry says. The Israeli military said Thursday that its troops carried out a raid in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the early morning hours. It said that soldiers came under fire and that troops shot Palestinian gunmen. Five border police officers were wounded in the clashes, it said. The incident was the latest in a spiral of violence that has gripped the occupied territory for more than 18 months.

Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian youth in occupied West BankAbdul Rahman Atta, 23, and Huthaifa Faris, 27, were killed by 'occupation bullets near Tulkarem' in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.