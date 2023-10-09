Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260

The night was a getaway. Thousands of young men and women gathered at a vast field in southern Israel near the Gaza border to dance without a care. Old and new friends jumped up and down, reveling the swirl of the bass-heavy beats.

Another said she had just seen Hamas gunmen shoot and kill her best friend. Another rocked in his seat, murmuring over and over, “We are going to die.' In the review mirror, Alper watched the dance floor where she had spent the past ecstatic hours transform into a giant cloud of black smoke. Nowhere was safe, she said.

Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas

At Least 260 Killed by Hamas at Dance Party Attack

