Israeli Strike Kills Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Casualties Rise

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the attack targeting Nasrallah killed at least six people and injured 91, though the damage is extensive and the official death toll is likely to rise.at the U.N. defending Israel 's actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon , and attempting to rally opposition to Iran.

"Yassin stood at the head of a department responsible for the identification of civilian and military targets, on the northern border and deep within Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.At least 11 people were killed and 108 were injured in Lebanon since Israel launched an attack on southern Beirut yesterday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

There have been no reports of casualties after the missile interception, according to the Magen David Adom, adding some were injured"on the way to a protected area." The rescue service did not clarify how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries. In the suburbs of the capital, hundreds of people can be seen walking down the streets, chanting and holding their fists in the air.IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari has announced new restrictions from Israel's Home Front Command, including a ban on gatherings of more than a thousand people across Israel.

"They’re going to try to take out as many leaders as they can, and accept huge amounts of civilian casualties in Lebanon, huge amounts of international condemnation of those civilian casualties, to just try to do as much damage to Hezbollah as possible."Vahid Salemi / AP "Prematurely celebrating the killings of Hezbollah leaders and top operational commanders, Netanyahu and his associates confuse tactical wins with strategic breakthroughs," Gerges said.

“According to the information we have, Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, would indeed have died,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement today.Iranians gather in Tehran after Friday prayers yesterday, holding posters of Hassan Nasrallah and flying Hezbollah flags during an anti-Israel rally.The demonstrations continued to today in Tehran's Palestine Square, with men holding up cell phone photos of Hassan Nasrallah.

The military said Saturday morning they were activating three battalions of reserve soldiers, after earlier sending two battalions to northern Israel earlier in the week to train for a possible ground invasion.The Israeli Broadcasting Authority says Air France, Aegean, British Airways and Iberia have cancelled flights to Israel following the IDF’s announcement that it has assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces said"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."Syria's Health Ministry dispatched a 20-ton convoy of medical aid to Lebanon this morning, delivered through the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing.

Hezbollah Israel Lebanon Middle East Conflict Hassan Nasrallah

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli military says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strikeThe Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization Hassan Nasrallah died in its strike Friday against the group’s headquarters in Lebanon.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in strike, Israeli army saysThe Israeli army on Saturday officially announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Hezbollah confirms killing of Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli strikeHezbollah declares that Nasrallah has 'joined his fellow martyrs' and pledges to 'continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.'

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strikeLebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Hezbollah confirms leader Hassan Nasrallah's death in Israeli strikeIranian-backed militant group Hezbollah confirms leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon, hours after Israel announces it.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Hezbollah confirms leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli strikeIsrael conducted strikes in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut Friday to target Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Six people were killed as rescuers continue to search for victims. Follow for live news updates.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »