Israeli strike injures World Central Kitchen staff member in Gaza

Only 15 minutes before an Israeli strike killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza on April 1, a separate strike “gravely injured” another WCK staff member a few miles away, the organization said in a statement Wednesday. The WCK staff member, identified by the organization as Amro, was off-duty near the humanitarian organization’s newly established kitchen in the city of Deir al-Balah when the reported strike hit, the organization said.

The Palestinian WCK worker suffered “serious head and hand injuries” and had to be removed from underneath rubble, the aid group said. He spent some time in a coma in the same hospital that received the seven aid workers killed in a separate strike that day. He is now recovering and receiving treatment at another hospital, the organization added. Amro is one of the more than 400 Palestinians whom World Central Kitchen contracted to help feed people throughout Gaza. Thousands more Palestinians volunteered, the group added. Before joining WCK earlier this year, Amro was the “warm and gracious owner” of the Gaza sweet shop Honey Bee. The shop was destroyed by bombing earlier in the war, WCK said. Amro’s family told WCK that he felt honored to work to help and feed people suffering Gaza. “You can always find a smile on his face, especially when he’s sharing meals with children who immediately love him,” the organization said. Though Amro was offered the opportunity to leave Gaza several times, he refuse

