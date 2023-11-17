Israeli soldiers take CBS News to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

CBS News has traveled with Israeli soldiers to Al-Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's largest health care facility, which became the focus this week of the Israel Defense Forces' ongoing war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The hospital, which Israeli forces moved in on Wednesday night, has also become the focus of a global outcry over Israel's tactics.

Central to Israel's justification of its devastating military campaign in Gaza is its claim that Hamas' armed wing has been running extensive operations from within Al-Shifa Hospital. The only way for international journalists to enter Gaza is with Israeli forces, and our team was taken to the sprawling medical complex by one of Israel's elite special forces units. We could only go where they brought us and see what they wanted to show us, but Israel's army had no control over our final report. CBS News traveled with troops in one of Israel's most sophisticated armored personnel carriers, the 'Namer,' or Tiger, deep into Gaza under the cover of darkness on Thursday nigh

