Israeli soldiers kill Hamas militants in hospital raid

Israeli soldiers killed several Hamas militants at the outset of a raid on the Al Shifa hospital on Wednesday, where thousands of Palestinian civilians - patients, displaced people and medical staff - have been trapped during weeks of fighting. Israel said it launched the raid because Hamas has a command centre underneath Al Shifa and uses connected tunnels to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Hamas denies it.

"Before entering the hospital our forces were confronted by explosive devices and terrorist squads, fighting ensued in which terrorists were killed," the Israeli military said, without specifying exactly where the firefight took place. Israeli Army Radio said five militants had been killed and that weapons were found inside the Al Shifa compoun

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DCEXAMİNER: Hamas's portrayal as the victim in the Israeli-Palestinian conflictThe media and some world leaders have portrayed Hamas as the victim in the Israel i-Palestinian conflict, despite their brutal actions against Israel i citizens. This narrative has overshadowed Israel 's attempts to defend itself.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

FOX43: Palestinian Authorities Call for Cease-Fire to Evacuate Patients Trapped in Shifa HospitalPalestinian authorities call for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza's biggest hospital as Israel i forces battle Hamas . Supplies are dwindling and there is no electricity to run life-saving equipment. A mass grave is dug for over 120 bodies.

Source: fox43 | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Patients die at Al-Shifa hospital in GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

CNNİ: Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, Gaza evacuations, Al-Shifa HospitalOperating rooms are completely out of service at Gaza's largest hospital, where staff, patients and sheltering residents are trapped inside due to heavy fighting, according to aid agencies and health officials. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnni | Read more »

EATTHİSNOTTHAT: White House: Hamas Using Al-Shifa Hospital for Military ActionsThe White House says it has evidence that Hamas is using Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital for military operations and possibly storing weapons, constituting a war crime. President Biden calls for less intrusive action in Gaza, particularly warning against strikes on hospitals.

Source: EatThisNotThat | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Hamas accuses Israel and President Biden of raid on Al Shifa medical complex Hamas claims that Israel and President Biden are responsible for the raid on Al Shifa medical complex, while the Palestinian Authority Health Minister condemns Israel 's actions as a crime against humanity.

Source: trtworld | Read more »