Israeli settler attacks fuel the fire as Gaza war rages

"Arabs and Jews used to throw stones at each other. Settlers my age now all seem to have automatic weapons," said Wadi, 29, in the olive-growing village of Qusra. And while a decade ago armed settlers would fire their weapons to scare or injure villagers during confrontations, increasingly, shootings were deadly, he said.
Israel's hard-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of at least two senior government ministers living in the settlements, said he had ordered the purchase of 10,000 rifles to arm Israeli civilians, including settlers, after Hamas' attack.
Washington has condemned settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank while the European Union on Tuesday denounced "settler terrorism" that risked a "dangerous escalation of the conflict." Wadi's father was shot through the torso, his brother through the neck and chest, after the armed settlers, in the presence of uniformed soldiers, blocked the cortege at a roadside, the five witnesses said.
"We've had more than our share of brutal terrorist attacks. We're facing an enemy who wants to destroy us," settlement leader Liebman told Reuters, echoing widespread security fears among Israelis following the Hamas incursion.Since the Oct. 7 rampage, visible support for Hamas has grown among Palestinians in the West Bank, including in areas where the Islamist group has not traditionally been strong.
"There's a great danger (from) extreme right activists in the West Bank," said Lior Akerman, a former officer in Israel's Shin Bet internal security service.
