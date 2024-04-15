Israeli Rock Band's Concert Canceled Due to Band Name

A prominent Israeli rock band that lost one of its crew members during the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks said a New York City venue recently canceled a scheduled concert after learning their group's name means ' The Jews .

' Hayehudim, formed in the 1990s by the couple Tom Petrover and Orit Shahaf, has sold over 200,000 albums in Israel and was scheduled to perform at The Brooklyn Monarch as part of an upcoming U.S. tour that includes stops in New York and Los Angeles, according to the Times of Israel.

