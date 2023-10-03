Israeli police arrest suspects for spitting near Christian pilgrims and churches in Jerusalem

Jewish worshippers pray during the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot, next to one of the gates to the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, or the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

One person was detained after a spitting incident from one of the processions was caught on video earlier in the week and provokedon social media. The video, first captured by an Israeli hotline for anti-Christian assaults, shows ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting at the feet of foreign Christian worshipers in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Christians — the vast majority of whom are Palestinians who consider themselves to be living under occupation in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem — have linked the uptick in anti-Christian vandalism and attacks to Netanyahu’s far-right government, which they say is emboldening Jewish extremists.

Israeli media reported that one of Netanyahu’s far-right allies, coalition lawmaker Simcha Rothman, had joined a Sukkot march during which ultra-Orthodox Jews spit at churches. They said that the procession was led by Rothman’s brother, Rabbi Natan Rothman. headtopics.com

Christian advocates accuse the government of neglecting their complaints and authorities of doing little or nothing to stop the rise in religiously motivated harassment. Police also said they would launch a probe into acts of anti-Christian hate, ramp up surveillance in the Old City — where winding stone alleyways already teem with security cameras — and consider imposing fines on perpetrators.

