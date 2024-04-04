Israeli PM's spokesperson says Biden administration supports Israel despite disagreements

Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration does support Israel despite "disagreements" between the two administrations over the war on Hamas. Biden and Netanyahu recently clashed over Israel's plans to invade the city of Rafah, located on the southern border of the Gaza Strip.

Heinrich said on "Newsline," when asked about Biden's recent comments, that while Israel and the United States "have our disagreements … we want the same things" when it comes to Hamas and the Israeli hostages still being held in captivity. "We are grateful for the administration's support" and "demonstration of global moral clarity since the beginning of this war," Heinrich said

