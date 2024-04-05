Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Look at the Numbers

Since Hamas ' Oct. 7 cross-border attack, Israel has pummeled the Gaza Strip , displacing the vast majority of the population and causing many to mourn. Meanwhile, Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel from Gaza, and Hezbollah and other militant groups do so from southern Lebanon, prompting tit-for-tat fighting that has escalated the conflict. Hamas is still holding hostages taken during the Oct. 7 raid, as well as the bodies of some who died in captivity.

And cease-fire talks stretch on with no end in sight. Here’s a look at the conflict by numbers, which mainly come from the Israeli military and prime minister's office, the Gaza health ministry, the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and Associated Press reporting

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Gaza Strip Hamas Rockets Hostages Cease-Fire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American-Israeli IDF soldier Itay Chen confirmed to have died during Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attackIsrael's military says Itay Chen, a 19-year-old soldier with dual U.S. nationality thought to have been in captivity, died during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Itay Chen, Israeli American with ties to NYC, confirmed killed by Hamas on Oct. 7Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Tuesday that Hamas killed Itay Chen, a young dual citizen with ties to New York, during the terror group’s deadly attack

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Israeli military raids Gaza's main hospital, claiming Hamas is using it as a baseIsraeli forces have launched another raid on the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, accusing Hamas militants of using it as a base

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Israeli military raids Gaza's main hospital, claiming Hamas is using it as a baseIsraeli forces have launched another raid on the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, accusing Hamas militants of using it as a base.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Israeli military raids Gaza's main hospital, claiming Hamas is using it as a baseIsraeli forces have launched another raid on the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, accusing Hamas militants of using it as a base.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Gaza's largest hospital under seige again as Israeli forces target Hamas hideoutsThe army last raided Shifa Hospital in November after claiming that Hamas maintained an elaborate command center within and beneath the facility.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »