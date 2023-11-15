Israeli officials report casualties in ongoing conflict

In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured since Oct. 7, according to Israeli officials. In the neighboring Gaza Strip, at least 11,320 people have been killed and another 29,200 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive. Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.Share to TwitterA senior Israeli defense official said Wednesday that so far Israeli troops have not engaged in combat inside Al-Shifa Hospital itself and suggested they have not yet encountered Hamas fighters within the vast medical complex, the largest in the Gaza Stri

United States Headlines Read more: ABC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital Targeted Israel i bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza 's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israel i troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israel i air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza . The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israel i forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israel i military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza .

Source: trtworld | Read more »

CBS21NEWS: Israeli military raids Gaza hospital in operation against Hamas Israel i security forces inspect the site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel , Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Itai Ron)The Israel i military raided Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. Israel i authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the Shifa Hospital. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, the military has refrained from entering. In recent weeks, Israel i defense forces have publicly warned that such use of the hospital “jeopardizes its protected status under international law,” the military said. On Tuesday, military officials conveyed again to Gaza authorities that all military activity in the hospital must cease within 12 hours.Hamas has denied the Israel i accusations that it uses the hospital for cover

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »

KING5SEATTLE: Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital Israel i forces raided Shifa Hospital in Gaza , leaving hundreds of patients stranded with limited supplies and no electricity. The raid has sparked condemnation from Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

Source: KING5Seattle | Read more »

WFAA: Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital Israel i forces raided Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity, as the army extended its control across Gaza City and the north.

Source: wfaa | Read more »

KVUE: Israeli Military Raids Gaza's Largest Hospital in Operation Against HamasThe Israel i military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. The raid took place in a specified area of the hospital, which has been the site of a standoff with Hamas. Israel i authorities claim that militants conceal military operations in the facility. Hamas denies using the hospital for cover.

Source: KVUE | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Israeli forces target Gaza hospital, White House calls for patient protectionThe Gaza Strip's main hospital, Al-Shifa, was targeted in a raid by Israel i forces. The White House called for patients to be protected, as the hospital has become a symbol of Palestinian suffering. Israel has accused militants of using hospitals and tunnels to hide and keep hostages, a claim denied by doctors and Hamas. Israel has agreed to allow some fuel into Gaza for humanitarian operations. Over 1.6 million people have been displaced and more than 11,200 killed in Gaza .

Source: NBCNews | Read more »