Israeli Occupation Authorities Abduct Journalist in Ramallah

Israeli occupation authorities seized journalist Asmaa Nuh Hreish from her residence in Ramallah, central West Bank, says Palestinian Prisoners Club, becoming the latest victim of Israeli oppression. The Press in Gaza and the West Bank has faced a severe onslaught since Israel's invasion of Gaza began on October 7.

Israel has abducted 66 journalists, four of them female, in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since the beginning of its invasion of besieged Gaza last October, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a noted non-governmental organisation. This came after Israeli occupation authorities seized 32-year-old journalist Asmaa Nuh Hreish at her home in Ramallah in central West Bank on Wednesday morning

