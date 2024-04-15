Israeli Military Warns Palestinians Not to Return to Northern Gaza

FILE - A Palestinian man kisses Yazan Shtayyeh,17, killed in an Israeli military raid, during his funeral in West Bank village of Salem, Near the Palestinian town of Nablus, Monday, April 15, 2024. The Israeli military renewed warnings Monday for Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza , a day after witnesses and medical officials said Israeli troops opened fire and killed five people among throngs of displaced residents trying to walk back to their homes in the devastated area.

We want our homes. We want our lives. We want to return, whether with a truce or without a truce," said Um Nidhal Khatab, who was among those trying to return home. "People on the side were falling down," al-Ghoul said. "When we saw these scenes, we decided to turn back and never try again." "We'll have to live in a tent, but it will be at our home," he said. "There is bombing everywhere in Gaza. If we will die, it's better to die in our home."

The U.N. food agency on Monday said it managed to deliver fuel and wheat flour to a bakery in isolated Gaza City in the north for the first time since the war started.

Israeli Military Palestinians Gaza Warning Displaced Residents Homes Fighting Devastation Famine

