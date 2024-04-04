Israeli Military Suspends Leaves and Drafts Reserve Soldiers for Air Defence

The Israeli military has decided to suspend leaves and draft reserve soldiers to operate air defences . They have also started jamming GPS signals to defend against guided weapons . This decision comes after a deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus , which drew threats of retaliation .

