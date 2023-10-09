Israeli military says its troops killed gunmen who infiltrated from Lebanon

A view shows an Israeli tank and military vehicles near Israel's border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 9, 2023.

Artillery shelling and gunfire were heard at Lebanon's southern border with Israel near the town of Dhayra, a correspondent for Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said in a post on social media. A security source and a local source said a group of men approached the border, with one firing at an Israeli observation post.

A Hezbollah official said the group had not mounted any operation into Israel. Officials from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also denied involvement. In a statement, the Israeli military said its soldiers "killed a number of armed suspects that infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory". It did not elaborate on the number.Israel's Army Radio gave the location as being near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Zahajra. headtopics.com

A spokesperson for the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said the force was aware of an incident at the southern border but did not have further details. Lebanon's army had no immediate comment. Reporting by Laila Bassam, Timour Azhari and Maya Gebeily in Beirut and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick MacfieThe richest Americans are emerging from the coronavirus pandemic with their share of wealth and income on the rise again despite some thought that the tight job market and hefty wage gains spawned by the crisis might narrow the gulf between rich and poor.

Read more:

Reuters »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israeli forces still pursuing militants in southern IsraelIsraeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

'We are being slaughtered': Israelis cry for help as Hamas militants break into homesVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Hamas terrorism in Israel: Western leaders 'strongly condemn' attacksVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Timeline of conflict between Israel and Palestinians in GazaVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Hamas attacks on Israel 'funded' by Biden, GOP 2024 candidates sayVideo shows Hamas attacking Israel, pulling Israeli soldier from tank

Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.