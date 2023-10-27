Israeli military says ground forces 'expanding their activity' in Gaza

The announcement came hours after Israel Defense Forces conducted a second raid of the territory in as many days, using navy vessels and aircraft to strike suspected Hamas military compounds.

The announcement came hours after Israel Defense Forces conducted a second raid of the territory in as many days, using navy vessels and aircraft to strike suspected Hamas military compounds.

Read more:

cbschicago »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Internet outage in Gaza amid heavy Israeli bombardmentIt is the first time in this war that medical workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross have entered the besieged Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

UN: Gaza Blockade Could Force Sharp Cuts in Relief Missions as Israeli Bombings RiseThe U.N. warned Wednesday that it is on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip, forcing it to sharply curtail relief efforts in the territory blockaded and devastated by Israeli airstrikes since Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel more than two weeks... Read more ⮕

Fearing war and unrest, Arab leaders demand end to Israeli assault on GazaArab states that tried to pivot away from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are back in crisis mode, facing furious citizens and a widening war. Read more ⮕

Al-Jazeera Gaza correspondent loses 3 family members in an Israeli airstrikeAl-Jazeera says its chief correspondent in Gaza has lost three members of his family in an Israeli airstrike. According to the network, Wael Dahdouh’s wife, son and daughter were killed by an Israeli airstrike that hit Nuseirat Refugee Camp. Read more ⮕

Al-Jazeera Gaza correspondent loses 3 family members in an Israeli airstrikeAl-Jazeera says its chief correspondent in Gaza has lost three members of his family in an Israeli airstrike. Read more ⮕

Al-Jazeera Gaza correspondent loses 3 family members in an Israeli airstrikeAl-Jazeera says its chief correspondent in Gaza has lost three members of his family in an Israeli airstrike. Read more ⮕