Israeli military says at least 26 soldiers killed in unprecedented Hamas attack on country’s south

President Joe Biden has been thrust into a Middle East crisis that risks expanding into a broader conflict and has left him fending off criticism from GOP presidential rivals that his administration’s policies led to this momentAfter years in opposition, Britain’s Labour Party senses it’s on the verge of regaining powerSan Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and other community leaders mourned the loss of...

Ecuadorian authorities say a seventh man accused in the assassination of a presidential candidate in August has been killed inside a prisonThe Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas’ attack on...

Former President Donald Trump and other GOP contenders tried to lay blame on the Biden administration after Hamas militants launched the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare the country at warFour people are wounded in a shooting on a Vienna street, and police reportedly arrest four... headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza.

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

Hamas claims to capture Israeli soldiers following surprise attack that killed at least 40Eden Villalovas is a breaking news reporter. Eden graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in May 2022, where she served as the managing editor of the Bold. Originally from San Diego, Calif

Israeli national rescue service says at least 40 killed in wide-ranging Hamas incursionIsraeli national rescue service says at least 40 killed in wide-ranging Hamas incursion

Israeli rescue service confirms at least 22 people killed in Hamas incursionIsraeli rescue service confirms at least 22 people killed in Hamas incursion

At least 100 dead, Israeli PM Netanyahu declares 'war' after Hamas terrorists launch massive attackHamas has launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, killing at least 40 Israelis and wounding hundreds more with a barrage of rockets as gunfights are reported in Sderot and other cities in sout