Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

Israeli military says Gaza’s parliament and civilian ministries are legitimate targets in its offensive against HamasCanada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court.

The Netherlands and Canada are taking Syria’s government to the United Nations’ highest court, accusing Damascus of massive human rights violations against its own peopleFacing Beijing’s threats, Taiwan president says peace ‘only option’ to resolve political...

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said peace with China is the “only option,” while strongly asserting the self-governing island’s defensesIsrael strikes downtown Gaza City and mobilizes 300,000 reservists as war enters fourth... headtopics.com

Israeli warplanes pounded downtown Gaza City, home to Hamas centers of government, with relentless bombardments into early Tuesday, after Israel’s prime minister vowed retaliation against the Islamic militant group that would “reverberate for generations.

South Korea’s new defense minister says he would push to suspend a 2018 military agreement with North Korea on reducing tensions between the rivals, insisting that it hampers the South’s surveillance activities along their heavily armed border when the North’s nuclear threats are... headtopics.com

S&P 500 Slips as Israel-Hamas War Rattles MarketsStocks fell and haven assets rose after the worst attack on Israel in decades rattled global markets. The U.S. bond market was closed for Columbus ...

Israeli couple murdered by Hamas hid their twin babies — who were found unharmed 14 hours laterHamas militants seen taking Israeli captives from settlement near Gaza

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.