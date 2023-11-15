Israeli military raids Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas

The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted” operation against Hamas as Israel seized broader control of northern Gaza, including capturing the territory's legislature building and its police headquarters. The gains carried high symbolic value in the country’s quest to crush the militant group that rules Gaza. The raid unfolded "in a specified area” of the Shifa Hospital, which has been the site of a standoff with Hamas.

Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, the military had refrained from entering. In recent weeks, Israeli defense forces have publicly warned that such use of the hospital jeopardized its protection under international law. On Tuesday, military officials conveyed again to Gaza authorities that all military activity in the hospital must cease within 12 hours. "Unfortunately, it did not,” the military said. Hamas has denied accusations that it uses the hospital for cover

