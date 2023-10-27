Israeli military launches major ground incursion in Gaza

The Israeli military said Friday night local time that its"ground forces are expanding" their operations in Gaza.

The big picture: The announcement came as Israel conducted massive and unprecedented air raids and artillery strikes on the northern Gaza Strip. Cellular, internet and other communications in the enclave have also been cut, according to Palestinian human rights groups and several reports.Two Israeli officials said the decision"to expand" ground operations in Gaza was made...

Read more:

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Internet outage in Gaza amid heavy Israeli bombardmentIt is the first time in this war that medical workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross have entered the besieged Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Internet And Phone Services Collapse In Gaza As Israel Expands Ground AssaultInternet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified Israeli bombardment Friday night. Read more ⮕

Major Israeli Blitz May Signal Start of Gaza Ground InvasionIsrael is “expanding” its ground invasion in Gaza following reports of a phone and internet blackout and the worst bombardment the enclave has seen yet. Read more ⮕

An Israeli-American major talks about the imminent invasion in GazaMajor Shraga has been on reserve duty with the Israel Defense Forces since 2004, and has returned to fight for his country before. Read more ⮕

Palestinian journalist, her child killed in Israeli airstrike on GazaJournalists’ death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 24. Read more ⮕

| Israeli troops briefly enter Gaza as wider ground incursion loomsThe Israeli military says its troops and tanks briefly entered northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, hitting several militant targets as a wider ground incursion looms after more than two weeks of heavy air raids. Read more ⮕