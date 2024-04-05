Israeli Military Holds Officers Accountable for Gaza Drone Strikes

The Israel i military has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their involvement in drone strikes in Gaza that resulted in the deaths of seven people. This admission comes as Israel faces criticism from key allies, including the U.S., for not doing enough to protect civilians during its conflict with Hamas . Human rights organizations have accused Israel i forces of firing recklessly at civilians, a charge that Israel denies.

The military spokesperson expressed regret over the incident and vowed to prevent similar occurrences in the future

Israel Military Officers Gaza Drone Strikes Civilians Conflict Hamas

