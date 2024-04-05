Israeli Military Dismisses Officers Involved in Gaza Drone Strikes

The Israeli military has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers . The officers were found to have mishandled critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.

This admission by Israel comes amid growing accusations from key allies, including the U.S., of not doing enough to protect Gaza's civilians.

Israeli Military Officers Drone Strikes Gaza Aid Workers Investigation

