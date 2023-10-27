Israeli military claims Hamas has key tunnel network entrances under main hospital

Why does the left hate Israel? Because of its woke Western self-hatredThe Israeli military claims Hamas is hiding key entries and exits for its 300-mile tunnel network beneath Gaza’s main medical center, al-Shifa hospital.and commanders,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesman, said at a news conference, according to Reuters.

Hagari presented photos, diagrams and audio recordings he said provided proof of the militant group’s subterranean operations under medical facilities. The spokesperson said Hamas was using several hospitals — including the teeming Al Shifa location — to obscure command posts and“There is no basis in truth to what was reported by the enemy army spokesman,” said Hamas official Ezzat El-Reshiq on Telegram.

A member of the group’s political arm, El-Reshiq said Israel held the press conference as “a prelude to committing a new massacre against our people,” Reuters reported.The retaliatory strikes have killed roughly 7,000 people over the 20 days since the attacks, according to the Gaza health ministry. headtopics.com

Around 200 hostages captured by Hamas are thought to to be held somewhere in the tunnel system, and rescuing them is one the Israeli Defense Force’s top priority.Hoping to address growing humanitarian concerns, UN officials have pushed for a ceasefire to allow for the delivery of aid into the blocked off enclave — where even the phone signal was jammed and internet were cut of Friday night,

Roughly one million residents have been displaced by the violence. Israel cut off all fuel going into the Gaza strip after the Oct 7. Hamas terror attack and supplies of fuel for generators are running low, the organization cautioned Friday. headtopics.com

