Israeli Military Claims Discovery of Tunnel Under Gaza's Shifa Hospital

The Israeli military claimed it had discovered a 60-yard tunnel 33 feet underneath Gaza's Shifa Hospital complex. Three weeks ago, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of Gaza's Shifa Hospital - showing a series of underground installations that it said was part of an elaborate Hamas command and control center under the territory's largest health-care center. Days after taking control of the hospital, the military has yet to unveil this purported center.

But it has released videos of weapons allegedly seized inside the hospital, a tunnel running through the complex and videos appearing to show Hamas militants dragging hostages through the hospital's hallways. Israel says there will be much more to come. What Israel finds - or fails to find - could play a large part in its efforts to rally international support for its war against Hamas, launched on Oct. 7 in response to a bloody cross-border attack by the Islamic militant group.Gaza's hospitals have played a central role in the dueling narratives surrounding the wa





Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza. The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

Standoff at Gaza's Shifa Hospital amid Israeli airstrikesGaza’s Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel’s war against Hamas. Israeli defense forces have warned that the use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have allowed some fuel shipments into Gaza for humanitarian operations.

Israeli Soldiers Raid Shifa Hospital in Gaza CityIsraeli soldiers search for traces of Hamas inside and beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, raising concerns about the safety of civilians.

Israeli Forces Raid Shifa Hospital in GazaIsraeli forces conducted a raid on Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, targeting Hamas militants. The operation included medical teams and Arabic speakers to assist civilians caught in the crossfire. Israeli leaders call for Hamas to surrender peacefully.

Israeli soldiers take CBS News to Al-Shifa Hospital in GazaCBS News has traveled with Israeli soldiers to Al-Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's largest health care facility, which became the focus this week of the Israel Defense Forces' ongoing war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The hospital, which Israeli forces moved in on Wednesday night, has also become the focus of a global outcry over Israel's tactics.

Hamas-run health ministry releases video inside Al-Shifa hospital as Israeli forces encircle northern GazaHarrowing new video shows what the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims are conditions inside Al-Shifa hospital as Israeli forces pummel northern Gaza in what the IDF says is an effort to wipe out the Islamist militant group.

