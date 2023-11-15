Israeli Military Bombs Palestinian Legislative Council Building in Gaza

Israeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. The Israeli military has bombed the Palestinian Legislative Council building in Gaza, according to several local media reports and videos circulating online. WHO and other partners are working on an evacuation plan for Gaza hospital patients and staff.

