Israeli Military Admits Mistakes in Deadly Drone Strikes in Gaza

An investigation determined that a colonel had authorized the series of deadly drone strikes on the convoy based on one major's observation — from grainy drone-camera footage — that someone in the convoy was armed.

The Israeli military said Friday that it has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza thatThe findings of a retired general's investigation into the Monday killings marked an embarrassing admission by Israel, which faces growing accusations from key allies, including the U.S., of not doing enough to protect Gaza's civilians from its war with Hamas.The findings are likely to renew skepticism over the Israeli military's decision-making. Palestinians, aid groups and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of firing recklessly at civilians throughout the conflict — a charge Israel denies. “It’s a tragedy,” the military’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told reporter

Israeli Military Drone Strikes Gaza Investigation Civilians Hamas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli military admits to mistakenly targeting charity office in Gaza, killing aid workersThe Israeli military has admitted that it mistakenly targeted a building in Gaza that housed offices of the international charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), killing seven aid workers. The attack has sparked international outrage and calls for greater protection of civilians and aid workers.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israeli army admits to deliberately targeting Gaza's Al Shifa HospitalLt Gen Herzi Halevi attempts to justify Israel's intense bombardment of blockaded enclave, noting in a televised statement, 'This [assault] is very important to pressure Hamas, very important to pressure negotiations as well.'

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israeli Newspaper Haaretz Details Israeli Forces' Use of "Kill Zones" in GazaOne Israeli reserve officer told the paper that, 'orders are to shoot and kill, even if that person is unarmed.'

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

At least 19 Palestinians killed by Israeli military while waiting for aid in GazaAt least 19 people have been killed and 23 injured from Israeli fire on Gaza residents who were waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait roundabout, in Gaza City, on Saturday, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Gaza aid distribution limited by stealing and looting amid famine concerns, Israeli military official claimsAbout 70% of Gazans are facing 'catastrophic hunger,' the UN warns.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Israeli military forced journalists and health workers to strip in Gaza hospital raid, eyewitnesses sayIsraeli forces detained Palestinian journalists and health workers, blindfolded them and stripped them down to their underwear in Al-Shifa Hospital, in northern Gaza, according to eyewitness accounts shared with CNN.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »