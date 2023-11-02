Israeli Medic Attias: ‘Evil Demon’ Hamas Cut Arm off Girl, Shot Families

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “After more than three weeks of dealing with the trauma of October 7, and alarmed by so many in the international community denying the horrors committed by Hamas, many first responders are starting to talk publicly about their stories, about the atrocities that they witnessed with their own eyes. A warning now that some of the images and descriptions that you’re about to hear and see are quite disturbing.

Attias said, “I turned my head and I saw the family, they tied up and the parents was tied up in front of their kids and they shot them. So much blood.”Attias said, “There were four, two kids, a girl the same as my girl age, around 11 and a boy like 6 years old. Honestly, that moment just blocked my feelings. I understood that now I’m a soldier, a robotic soldier, if I want to survive that and just to help as many people as we can.

She added, “I don’t know how to explain that. I don’t know what kind of evil demon can create that kind of operation. Because they thought about everything. It was well organized and the world needs to know that right now.”Hamas Terrorist Attack Ignites Open Hatred of Jews Around the WorldFive GOP Senators Turn Against Tuberville in Fight vs.

Five Senate Republicans Turn Against Tommy Tuberville in His Fight Against the Biden Pentagon’s Abortion PolicyEXCLUSIVE — Brent Bozell Confronts NBC Moderators over Potential Bias Ahead of GOP Debate

