Israeli Iron Dome Intercepts Missiles Fired from Iran

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran , in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. after Iran launched hundreds of missiles toward it over the weekend as the U.S. and others try to contain the conflict from breaking out into a broader war in the Middle East .

“We are weighing our steps. The launching of so many missiles, cruise missiles and drones toward Israeli territory will be responded to,” Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi told soldiers on Monday. “If past is prologue, it's much more of a question of when — not if— Israel responds and more importantly, how Israel responds,” said Behnam Ben Talebl, a senior fellow specializing in Iran at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It's almost certain Israel will respond. The big first divide is if the response is going to be covert, or covert and overt.”

“We continue to make clear to everyone that we talk to that we want to see de-escalation,” Miller said. “We don’t want to see a wider war.”

