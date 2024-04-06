Israeli Hostage's Body Recovered from Gaza Strip

The body of another Israeli hostage has been recovered from the Gaza Strip and returned to Israel overnight Friday. 'The operation to retrieve the body started at 20:00 p.m. (last night) and lasted several hours, where his body was excavated from underground in a compound located in the southern part of Khan Yunes,' a military official told the Fox News Jerusalem Bureau. 'His body was then brought to Israel for further identification.

' 'The whole effort was conducted and bolstered by comprehensive ground and air activity,' the official said, adding that terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad still have 133 hostages hidden away. ISRAEL DISMISSES 2 OFFICERS OVER DEADLY DRONE STRIKES ON AID WORKERS IN GAZA The official identified the body as that of 47-year-old Elad Katzir. His mother, Hanna, was also a hostage but was released on Nov. 24, 2023, as part of the temporary cease-fire at that tim

Israeli Hostage Body Recovered Gaza Strip Israel Operation Identification Terrorist Groups Hamas Islamic Jihad Elad Katzir Mother Temporary Cease-Fire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Strip Results in CasualtiesMembers of the Abu Draz family hold the bodies of their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at their house in Rafah, southern Gaza. A man displays blood-stained British, Polish, and Australian passports after an Israeli airstrike, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. World Central Kitchen, an aid group, says an Israeli strike that hit its workers in Gaza killed at least seven people, including several foreigners.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Defense Minister: Hamas no longer a military organization in most parts of Gaza StripIsraeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Hamas has lost its military capabilities in most parts of the Gaza Strip. He mentioned this during an operational briefing in Tel Aviv, where he also discussed the progress in dismantling Hamas and efforts to rescue hostages. Gallant emphasized that Hamas is falling apart based on information obtained from terrorist interrogations.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israeli airstrike kills charity workers in Gaza StripIsraeli Prime Minister's Office spokesperson Tal Heinrich was pressed by CNN Tuesday over the deadly airstrike in the Gaza Strip that killed seven workers of the charity World Central Kitchen. Israel has come under fire from the international community after the airstrike Monday night, which World Central Kitchen—a nonprofit founded by Spanish chef José Andrés—said occurred while the team was leaving a warehouse where they had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food that was brought to Gaza by sea. Among the seven charity workers killed include one Palestinian and six foreign citizens, including a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada. The other victims were from Australia, Britain and Poland. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Tuesday that the airstrike was a 'tragic event in our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip,' adding, 'This happens in war. We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

7 volunteers killed by Israeli airstrike while helping in Gaza Strip identifiedSeven World Central Kitchen volunteers were killed by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip as they returned from delivering food.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

World Central Kitchen Forced to Halt Operations in Gaza Strip After Israeli StrikeWorld Central Kitchen, a food charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, has been forced to stop its operations in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike killed seven of its workers. The charity has been providing food to Gazans facing hunger and had recently started delivering aid by sea. The group will decide on its future plans in the region soon.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Israeli forces continue military operations in Gaza StripIsraeli forces continue their military operations in the Gaza Strip during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with no cease-fire in place. The IDF killed a Hamas militant and conducted wide-scale strikes in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »