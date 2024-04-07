Israeli Hostage Murdered in Gaza, Body Retrieved

Israeli commandos located and retrieved the body of Elad Katzir, 47, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz who was murdered in Gaza by his captors from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. With great sorrow, Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Elad Katzir while being held hostage in Gaza , and after suffering months of torture. According to the information provided by the IDF, Elad was murdered as a hostage in January, and his body was returned to Israel today, during a military operation.

Elad was 47 years old, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz

Israeli Hostage Murder Gaza Body Retrieved

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Commandos Retrieve Body of Murdered Hostage Elad Katzir in Gaza RaidSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Hostage's Body Recovered from Gaza StripThe body of another Israeli hostage has been recovered from the Gaza Strip and returned to Israel. The operation to retrieve the body was conducted with comprehensive ground and air activity. The body was identified as that of Elad Katzir, while his mother was previously released as part of a temporary cease-fire.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israel says it has recovered the body of Israeli hostage Elad Katzir in GazaElad Katzir, 47, was from Nir Oz, a kibbutz near the Gaza border. The small community of 400 residents was among the hardest hit in Israel by Hamas-led attackers on Oct. 7.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Israeli military recovers body of hostage Elad Katzir from GazaAurora Almendral is a London-based editor with NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Body of Israeli hostage retrieved overnight during IDF operation in GazaElad Katzir and his mother were taken on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz, but his mother was released as part of the late November 2023 temporary cease-fire agreement.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

129 days: How one Israeli hostage in Gaza told stories to endure captivityLuis Har, 71, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 with his family. The accountant, actor and dancer drew on a lifetime of memories to help comfort them in captivity in Gaza. He was freed in an Israeli raid.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »