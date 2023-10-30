Israeli Hostage Families Fight to Keep Spotlight on Captives

Some support an Israeli invasion of Gaza, others want a prisoner swap, but relatives of dozens seized by Hamas said Sunday they were united in demanding Israel's government end their nightmare.

"It was not enough but it was a nice start," said Jackie Levy, an Israeli television presenter among about 80 hostage relatives who met with President Isaac Herzog on Sunday.On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a hastily arranged encounter with other relatives who had threatened to organize protests over the lack of contact from the government.

The families said they had secured a commitment to give more frequent updates about efforts to release the captives, who are believed detained in Hamas underground tunnels. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 8,000 people, including thousands of women and children, have been killed in Israeli air and ground strikes since. headtopics.com

Her mother Adina was kidnapped, and later shown in a Hamas social media image riding between two Hamas gunmen on a motorbike. Hamas leaders have demanded the release of some 5,200 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, in exchange for the Oct. 7 hostages.

Some relatives said they would want to see more pressure from the Israeli government and other nations.

