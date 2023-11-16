Israeli forces warn Palestinians to flee southern Gaza

Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, signaling a possible expansion of evacuation orders. This threatens to worsen the already severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.





Read more: 10TV » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WJXT4: Palestinians Mourn Relatives Killed in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza StripPalestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, while Israel and Gaza present different narratives about what was happening at the hospital. Israel claims Hamas transformed the hospital into a command base, using patients and staff as human shields.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza. The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

REUTERS: Heavy Rain in Gaza Raises Concerns for Displaced PalestiniansHeavy rain in Gaza brings new concerns for Palestinians living in makeshift tents after weeks of Israeli bombardment. The possibility of flooding increases fears of overwhelming the sewage system. Displaced people at a U.N. shelter woke to find their clothes drenched. Prayers for the rain to stop.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

CNN: Israeli military focuses on hospitals in GazaThe Israeli military's focus on hospitals in Gaza is growing more intense as its campaign to eliminate Hamas from the enclave enters a sixth week. The IDF invited news media to visit a medical center for children on Monday, where a spokesperson alleged parts of the basement had been a Hamas 'command and control center' and may have been used to hold hostages.

Source: CNN | Read more »

AP: Israeli Forces Push Further into Gaza StripSatellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show Israeli tanks and armored vehicles pushing further into the Gaza Strip as fighting intensifies between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Source: AP | Read more »

KPRC2: Israeli military enters Gaza hospital in targeted operation against HamasThe Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants use the facility to conceal military operations.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »