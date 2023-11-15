Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital Amid Ongoing Attacks

Israeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. The United Nations humanitarian chief has demanded immediate action to "rein in the carnage" in Gaza after Israeli forces raided the Palestinian territory’s largest hospital.

"As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival. This cannot be allowed to continue," Martin Griffiths said in a statement. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke over the phone and discussed Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza, the Turkish Presidency has said. "The call addressed the escalating Israeli attacks, including human rights violations, in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis in the region," the presidency said on

