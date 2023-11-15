Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital amid claims of Hamas command center

The entering of Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, by Israeli forces has ignited debate of whether there is an underground bunker purportedly constructed four decades ago that is now being used by Hamas militants as a command center.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday morning that they raided the medical complex, on Gaza's western side, to carry out 'a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area' within the hospital, 'based on intelligence information and an operational necessity.' IDF has not yet presented evidence of Hamas controlling infrastructure beneath the hospital. IDF reported that its elite Shaldag unit and other forces of the 36th Division discovered an array of weapons inside the hospital, posting photos and video online of the discovery. Five Hamas fighters were reportedly killed by IDF outside the facility. 'During searches inside one of the hospital's wards, the troops located a room containing unique technological means, combat equipment, and military equipment used by the Hamas terrorist organization,' the IDF sai

